“It’s Enough To See The Relatives: The Pain, The Screams, The Tears,” ZAKA Director In Mourning Speaks

ZAKA director Yehudah Meshi-Zahav, who is currently sitting shiva for his mother, Mrs. Sora Zissel Meshi-Zahav, a’h, who passed away of the coronavirus on Monday evening, spoke to Kikar H’Shabbos, tearfully pleading with those who may still have failed to internalize the importance of adhering to health regulations.

“Another 44 Israelis passed away of the coronavirus today,” he said. “Another 44 families whose worlds have collapsed, who are crying oceans of tears. All those who are denying the situation and aren’t adhering to regulations are worse than Holocaust deniers.”

“They’re worse than Holocaust deniers because Holocaust deniers deny history but this is a denial of the present. How can they say: ‘Our hands didn’t spill this blood?’ Our tzibur, more than any other, is practiced in fulfilling the mitzvah of ‘V’nishmarten meod l’nafshoseichem.’ We run to the best doctors for every little thing. Why is it different in the face of something like this – which has proven 100% to kill people every day?”

“My mother was a healthy woman, full of vitality. She was never once hospitalized, and then the coronavirus hit her. The X-rays showed how the virus damaged her lungs and caused scarring until she stopped breathing and died.”

“I say to everyone who isn’t adhering to regulations – come visit the hospitals. Not only to see the patients, it’s enough to see the families sitting outside – the pain, the tefillos, the screaming and crying.”

“I was at Hadassah [by his mother’s side] for the past three weeks and one day I saw family members that were crying and had run out of tissues to wipe their tears. So I went to bring them more as they continued waiting outside the coronavirus ward.”

“And it’s not necessary to see the situation of every patient. It’s enough to hear their cries: ‘Water, bathroom, nurse,’ and sometimes there’s no one available to help them. They’re dying like flies.”

“How is it possible to deny this? We see in our neighborhood how every few hours new names for tefillah are put up on the bulletin boards. There’s no building without a family crying out, whose whole world has been destroyed and nothing in their lives will ever be the same. How is possible to deny this?”

