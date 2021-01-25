Tehillim: Deterioration In Condition Of Israeli Mother Of 3, More Critically Ill Pregnant Women

The condition of Batsheva Baruch, a 28-year-old mother of three who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 in her seventh month of pregnancy, has deteriorated, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The cholah contracted the coronavirus about a week ago and began experiencing breathing difficulties. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday and she was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where her condition was designated as serious. Recently she experienced a deterioration in her condition and the doctors increased her level of respiratory assistance.

Her husband Kobi tearfully told Kikar: “We have three small children who need their mother and I course need my wife. Please daven and do good deeds in her zechus and also be very careful with health regulations for other people’s sakes and your sake.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of Batsheva bas Simcha Jacqueline b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Other women in need of tefillos, according to an updated Kikar list:

Chaya Rivka bas Leah and Tinok ben Chaya Rivka . She recently also suffered a deterioration in her condition.

. She recently also suffered a deterioration in her condition. Yehudis Miriam bas Chana Gittel – a 37-year-old mother of six from Bnei Brak. She also recently suffered a deterioration in her condition.

– a 37-year-old mother of six from Bnei Brak. She also recently suffered a deterioration in her condition. Chava Feiga Baila bas Chaya Malka – In her eighth month of pregnancy. Her daughter is scheduled to get married in a week’s time.

– In her eighth month of pregnancy. Her daughter is scheduled to get married in a week’s time. Tehilla bas Zehava Zohara – a 30-year-old woman from Jerusalem who recently gave birth.

– a 30-year-old woman from Jerusalem who recently gave birth. Leah bas Feigel Gittel – She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition.

– She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition. Nechama Rikel bas Feiga Gittel – She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition.

– She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition. Rochel bas Malka – A Bnei Brak woman in her seventh month of pregnancy.

– A Bnei Brak woman in her seventh month of pregnancy. Chana bas Bella Hadassah – 38-year-old mother of five from Modiin Illit. Her parents are also both in serious condition due to the coronavirus.

– 38-year-old mother of five from Modiin Illit. Her parents are also both in serious condition due to the coronavirus. Rochel Naomi bas Esther Chana and Tinok ben Rochel Naomi.

and Tinok ben Rochel Naomi. Chedva bas Rochel

Tamar bas Esther Rivka

Sasha Bracha bas Leah Rivka.

Ahuva Liba bas Gittel Devorah.

Rochel bas Chana Leah.

Esther bas Pesya Leah.

Yiska Rus bas Miriam

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)