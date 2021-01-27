Tehillim: Israeli Mother Of 15 In Critical Condition

The condition of a mother of 15 from Beitar Illit who contracted the coronavirus during her eighth month of pregnancy has taken a turn for the worse, Kikar H’Shabbos reported on Monday evening.

She has been attached to an ECMO machine and doctors are fighting to save her life. Earlier on Monday, the doctors performed an emergency C-section in order to save her baby.

The woman’s daughter was scheduled to get married in several days but the wedding has been pushed off.

The public is asked is asked to daven for the refuah of Chava Feiga Baila bas Chaya Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Another Kikar report on Tuesday afternoon said that a 45-year-old mother of eight from Bnei Brak suffered a deterioration in her condition and was attached to an ECMO machine. Her name for tefillah is Devorah Gittel bas Sheva Mattel.

Other women in need of tefillos, according to an updated Kikar list:

Chaya Rivka bas Leah and Tinok ben Chaya Rivka . She recently also suffered a deterioration in her condition.

. She recently also suffered a deterioration in her condition. Yehudis Miriam bas Chana Gittel – a 37-year-old mother of six from Bnei Brak. She also recently suffered a deterioration in her condition.

– a 37-year-old mother of six from Bnei Brak. She also recently suffered a deterioration in her condition. Batsheva bas Simcha Jacqueline – a 28-year-old mother of three from Modiin Illit.

– a 28-year-old mother of three from Modiin Illit. Sima bas Baila Henna

Tehilla bas Zehava Zohara – a 30-year-old woman from Jerusalem who recently gave birth.

– a 30-year-old woman from Jerusalem who recently gave birth. Leah bas Feigel Gittel – She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition.

– She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition. Nechama Rikel bas Feiga Gittel – She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition.

– She underwent an emergency C-section. Sadly, her sister is in a similar condition. Rochel bas Malka – A Bnei Brak woman in her seventh month of pregnancy.

– A Bnei Brak woman in her seventh month of pregnancy. Chana bas Bella Hadassah – 38-year-old mother of five from Modiin Illit. Her parents are also both in serious condition due to the coronavirus.

– 38-year-old mother of five from Modiin Illit. Her parents are also both in serious condition due to the coronavirus. Rochel Naomi bas Esther Chana and Tinok ben Rochel Naomi.

and Tinok ben Rochel Naomi. Chedva bas Rochel

Tamar bas Esther Rivka

Sasha Bracha bas Leah Rivka.

Ahuva Liba bas Gittel Devorah.

Rochel bas Chana Leah.

Esther bas Pesya Leah.

Yiska Rus bas Miriam

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)