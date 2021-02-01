Heartrending: Israeli Mother Of 6 & Teenage Daughter In Critical Condition, Toddler In Tzfat

An Israeli 41-year-old mother of six with no preexisting medical conditions was hospitalized in the ICU in recent days in serious condition after contracting the coronavirus. To the family’s shock and dismay, on Sunday, the woman’s 15-year-old daughter who had also contracted the virus was also hospitalized in the ICU after suffering a deterioration in her condition.

All seven members of the Chareidi family, residents of Ashkelon, began to feel ill about a week ago, subsequently testing positive for the coronavirus. Several days later, the mother was evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center due to breathing difficulties. Late last week, she suffered a further deterioration in her condition and was sedated and ventilated.

The situation is especially tragic as the mother has been raising her six children alone for the past several years, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Another report on Sunday said that a healthy 14-month-old in Tzfat with no preexisting medical conditions was hospitalized in serious condition after contracting the coronavirus.

The public is asked to daven for Meirav Orit bas Kokava and Avishag bas Meirav Orit l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

The Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon opened up a new coronavirus ward on Sunday, its fourth one.

“Unfortunately, the number of coronavirus patients arriving at the hospital in critical condition has increased, and as a result we decided to open another coronavirus ward today,” Prof. Yaniv Sherer, director of Barzilai, said on Sunday.

“In addition to the coronavirus wards, we operate designated coronavirus areas in the pediatric ward, the respiratory intensive care unit, the pediatric intensive care unit, the maternity unit, the delivery ward, and the neonatal intensive care unit.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)