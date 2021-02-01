Alan Dershowitz Nominates Kushner, Berkowitz, Friedman For Nobel Prize

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, former Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer were nominated on Sunday for a Nobel Prize by famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Reuters reported.

The four were nominated for their roles in negotiating the Abraham Accords peace deals between Israel and four Muslim countries: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Dershowitz, who is eligible to make the nominations in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School, wrote in his nomination letter: “These Accords, which have brought about normalization between Israel and several Sunni Arab nations, fulfill all the criteria for the prize.”

“They hold the promise of an even broader peace in the Middle East between Israel, the Palestinians and other Arab nations. They are a giant step forward in bringing peace and stability to the region, and even to the world.”

Dershowitz continued that he wants to “emphasize the enormous contributions to peace made by Jared Kushner, Avrahm Berkowitz, David Friedman and Ron Dermer…these men played especially important roles. Kushner and Berkowitz traveled all over the region, meeting with leaders and their associates, advocating for peace and nailing down all the details.”

Former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu were also nominated for a Nobel Prize for their role in fostering the Abraham Accords.

In November, an article in The New York Times questioned the worthiness of past Nobel Peace Prize recipients, including former President Barack Obama and Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzchak Rabin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)