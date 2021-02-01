“A Race Against Death:” 1,433 Israelis Died In Jan., 1/3 Of All Virus Deaths

Israel confirmed 5,140 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning, with tests showing a still alarmingly high positivity rate of 9.7%. There are currently 68,331 active virus cases, with 1,839 virus patients hospitalized, of whom 1,140 are seriously ill, 390 are critically ill, and 315 are ventilated.

The death rate has risen to 4,796, with 1,433 deaths confirmed in the past month alone – one-third of all virus fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

There are 167 seriously ill patients in their 50s, 99 patients in their 40s, 50 patients in their 30s, and 20 seriously ill patients in their 20s. Additionally, there are two teenagers and four children who are seriously ill from the virus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said at Israel’s cabinet meeting on Sunday night, during which the lockdown was extended for four more days, that “Israel is in a race against the death” and extending the lockdown is vital in order to allow more Israelis to get vaccinated.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health division, told ministers at the cabinet meeting on Sunday evening that about 40% of Israel’s current coronavirus cases are among children and teenagers.

Alroy-Preis added that the number of patients aged 40 to 60 on ventilators has increased six-fold in recent days and that 25 Israelis under the age of 40 are attached to ECMO machines and 17 are attached to ventilators.

