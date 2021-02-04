Smotritch To Run Together With Ben Gvir in Union of Far Right Parties

Far-right political parties The Religious Zionist party, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam, signed an agreement on Wednesday to all run together under a single ballot for the Knesset in the upcoming elections. The Religious Zionist party is led by Betzalel Smotrich, whereas Otzma Yehudit is run by Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir and the Noam part is run by Avi Mazoz.

After signing the agreement, the three parties called on Chagit Moshe, who heads the Jewish Home party, to join the union in order to make certain that the large party passes the electoral threshold and prevents the dangerous possibility of a left-wing government forming.

According to Channels 12 and 13 news reports that appeared on Tuesday, the merger was pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who offered Smotrich that he will be able to place a candidate of his own choosing on Likud’s slate and at least one ministerial portfolio.

Ben Gvir spoke to the press on Wednesday about the merger. “This is a momentous day for the right-wing camp in general and for Religious Zionism in particular. We are sending a message to the nation of Israel with this merger, that there will be a place for everyone who believes in their political ideology, and is not willing to give up on their ideals, and wishes to wave their flag proudly, will have the opportunity to do so and be able to shape the future of our nation and our country according to the Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)