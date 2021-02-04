WATCH: Afraid Of Fertility Issues From Vaccine? Hagaon HaRav Kanievsky Says Not To Fear

In the wake of unfounded rumors that coronavirus vaccines can cause fertility issues, the question was asked to HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky.

HaRav Chaim’s grandson, Yanky Kanievsky, repeated the question to his grandfather: “Young men and women who don’t yet have children or are hoping to have more children are afraid that if they will be vaccinated they won’t have more children. Is there what to fear?”

HaRav Chaim responded “no” and gave a bracha for those who are vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Health Ministry updated its previous recommendations regarding pregnant women only being vaccinated after the 15th week of pregnancy. It now is recommending that pregnant women get vaccinated even during the first trimester since the potential danger of becoming ill from the coronavirus during that time outweighs any potential risks of the vaccine.

The British variant has proven to be dangerous for pregnant women, especially during the last trimester.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)