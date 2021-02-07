Israel’s Lockdown To End On Sunday At 7 A.M., Death Toll Passes 5,000

Israel’s cabinet voted unanimously on Thursday night after midnight to extend Israel’s national lockdown until Sunday at 7 a.m.

Israelis will no longer be restricted to within 1,000 meters of their homes, restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout, workplaces that are not open to the public will be allowed to reopen, national parks and nature reserves will be able to receive the public and vacation rentals will be allowed to offer services to nuclear families.

A decision on reopening kindergartens will be reached this week following discussions by the Health and Education ministries.

The government also made a decision on Thursday to continue the closure of Ben-Gurion Airport for at least another two weeks, until February 21.

The decision on extending the lockdown was reached after a drama-filled cabinet meeting, during which Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz exchanged barbs. Gantz was opposed to extending the lockdown and Netanyahu angrily told him that the blood of many Israelis will be on his hands.

After the government initially voted to extend the lockdown until Sunday at midnight, Blue and White appealed to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit who invalidated the vote, saying it was not legally binding since according to the coalition agreement, votes must be based on blocs rather than on the number of ministers.

Another vote was subsequently held to extend the lockdown until Sunday morning. However, Netanyahu was furious and following the vote, accused Blue and White ministers of “bringing death to the people.”

Shortly before the vote after midnight, the Health Ministry confirmed that the number of coronavirus fatalities has surpassed 5,000. By Motzei Shabbos, Israel’s death toll reached 5,057.

