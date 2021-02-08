Israel: 2 More Young Mothers In Serious Condition

Another two pregnant mothers were recently hospitalized in Israel in serious condition in Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera after contracting the coronavirus.

Doctors delivered the babies of the women, both in their 20s, by emergency C-section.

A third woman, in the late stages of pregnancy, is currently hospitalized in moderate but stable condition.

Apart from the three women, there are over 70 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Hillel Yaffe’s coronavirus wards, including three critically ill patients and 44 seriously ill patients. One of the patients is a 16-year-old teenager who is currently in moderate condition.

“We’ve been seeing a rise in serious coronavirus cases in the younger population,” said Dr. Mickey Dudkiewicz, the director of Hillel Yaffe. “Just a week ago, we had a 36-year-old man who was sedated and ventilated. Fortunately, he stabilized and is now in mild condition.”

“We’re also seeing a worrying trend of serious cases in pregnant women. This virus is deceptive – it can cause a serious deterioration from one moment to another even with the best professional care. I call on people to continue to be vaccinated and especially to continue adhering to guidelines.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)