WATCH: Likud MK Bentches HaGomel After Recovery From Serious COVID Case

Likud MK Dovid Bitan, who was released from Sheba hospital last week after being seriously ill with the coronavirus for two months, recited HaGomel on Monday.

Bitan and his wife went to a Chabad shul in Rishon L’Tzion, where he donned tefillin and recited HaGomel in a special ceremony with a minyan.

“The doctors told I was hovering between life and death,” Bitan said in an interview with Channel 12 last week. “I’m still in a processs of rehabiliation that will take about two to three months.”

Bitan also said that he lost 27 kilograms while he was ill.

Bitan also said that he lost 27 kilograms while he was ill.

Bitan, 60, was hospitalized in intensive care at Sheba Medical Center in mid-December due to breathing difficulties after contracting the coronavirus. His condition deterioated further and he was attached to an ECMO machine. Later, his condition improved and he was taken off the machine but a week later, his condition deteriorated again and he was put back in intensive care.

Many Israelis davened for him and a group of Likud MKs even visited the homes of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein and HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky to receive brachas for his refuah. Upon the instruction of HaRav Chaim, Bitan’s family members added the name Chai to his name.

Bitan’s fellow Knesset members joyfully welcomed his return to the plenum.

כמה טוב לראות אותך חבר יקר-

כמה טוב שחזרת אלינו, קליל וחיוני מתמיד. @davidbitan כִּי אֵל רוֹפֵא נֶאֱמָן וְרַחֲמָן אָתָּה.

כמה טוב לראות אותך חבר יקר-

כמה טוב שחזרת אלינו, קליל וחיוני מתמיד. כִּי אֵל רוֹפֵא נֶאֱמָן וְרַחֲמָן אָתָּה.

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה', רוֹפֵא חוֹלֵי עַמּוֹ יִשְׂרָאֵל.

דוד ביטן חברי היקר!

הכנסת בלעדיך זה לא אותו דבר…

דוד ביטן חברי היקר!

הכנסת בלעדיך זה לא אותו דבר…

שמח לשמוע שאתה חוזר אלינו ברוך ה', ומאחל לך בריאות איתנה לעוד שנים רבות!

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)