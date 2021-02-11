Tragedy In Israel: 19-Yr.-Old Killed 4 Mths After Her Wedding

Efrat Berner, a’h, 19, who got married only four months ago, was hit by a car and killed by a Palestinian driver at the Yitzhar junction in the Shomron on Tuesday night.

Efrat, a’h, a resident of Yitzhar, was crossing the street when the car – driving from the direction of Shechem – hit her with great force, propelling her in the air, killing her immediately. Emergency forces at the scene could do nothing but declare her death.

The nifteres left behind her husband, the son of HaRav Giora Berner, the Rav of the kehilla, a Rosh Yeshiva in Rechovot and Nasi of a Kollel in Givat Assaf, her parents, and ten siblings.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” said Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council. “A young girl, a kallah with her whole life ahead of her – it’s beyond understanding. We’re supporting the families at this difficult time.”

“The road infrastructure in the Shomron must be improved,” Dagan stressed. “This is a national mission. If the Tzomet Yitzhar HaKetanah would have been improved, this tragedy could have been prevented.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)