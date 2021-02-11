Lipa Sings Russian Rap With Youth Newly-Entered In Bris Of Avraham Avinu [VIDEOS]

Hundreds of Jewish children and teens from Jewish communities throughout the Ukraine gathered together this past Shabbos in Medzhybizh for Shabbos Parshas Yisro, “Shabbos Kabbalas HaTorah,” B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

In an emotional event, after a prolonged period of time when gatherings and brissos couldn’t be performed due to coronavirus regulations, ten Jewish youth entered into the bris of Avraham Avinu before Shabbos. The mohel was Reb Aharon Weiss of Monroe, a specialist in adult brissos.

The emotional event was recorded by B’Chadrei Chareidim photographer Yishai Yerushalmi.

On Friday night, there was great emotion as the newly circumcised children chose Jewish names for themselves.

The son of the Satmar Rebbe, Rav Yaakov Ber Teitelbaum, came especially for the occasion and was honored with sandakus and giving one of the names. Reb Hillel Cohen, a Rav in Kiev who organizes Shabbatos and seminars for Ukraine youth brought in the singers Lipa Schmeltzer, Hershy Weinberger and Yoely Braun to bring ruach and simcha to the event.

Over the Shabbos, special emphasis was given to the theme: “I’m proud to be a Jew,” with all the participants bearing special stickers stating those words.

A video of Lipa Schmeltzer singing rap in Russian with local Jewish youth filmed by Yishai Yerushalmi has spread on social media.

