Déjà Vu? Purim Could Spur New Outbreak In Chareidi Sector, Israel’s Covid Czar Fears

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Tuesday that he’s extremely concerned that Purim could lead to a new coronavirus outbreak in the Chareidi sector.

Ash, in an online press briefing, said that although the infection rate in Chareidi communities has been declining, it is still very high, with tests showing an almost 20% positivity rate, more than double than that of the general population. Ash added that 90% of Chareidim diagnosed with the coronavirus are carrying the British variant.

“We’re nearing the month of Adar but this year we need to rejoice differently while preserving kedushas haChaim,” Ash said.

“We recall with great pain what happened last Purim and the most recent outbreak in the Chareidi sector is the result of gatherings on Chanukah. We need to prevent an outbreak this Purim. It’s possible to rejoice with responsibility. We don’t need to pay for simchas Purim with human life.”

Health officials are discussing an outline for Purim regulations this year. According to a Channel 20 News report, the regulations will be similar to that of the Yamim Noraim, with up to 20 people allowed in shuls for Parshas Zachor and Kriyas Megillah.

