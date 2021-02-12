Israel’s Daily Cases Drop, Serious Cases Lowest In A Month

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Israel has been dropping for the past several days as Israel’s vaccination campaign begins to take effect.

Health Ministry data also shows that the number of seriously ill patients decreased to less than 1,000 this week for the first time since January 10.

The number of new virus cases in the Chareidi sector has also sharply declined in recent days, according to news reports on Friday.

A total of 3.7 million Israelis have been vaccinated with the first vaccine dose as of Thursday, and 2.3 Israelis have received both doses.

In light of the decline of the number of seriously ill patients in recent days, the IDF closed its underground coronavirus ward at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The IDF opened the ward about a month ago, treating about 200 coronavirus patients, the first time in Israeli history that IDF doctors treated civilians.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)