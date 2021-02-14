Vizhnitzer Rebbe Slams Anti-Vaxxers: “Irresponsible People Who Think They Know Better”

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe fiercely condemned anti-vaxxer leaders on Shabbos while saying Divrei Torah at the Shalosh Seudos tisch.

“They are irresponsible people, they think they know better than doctors,” the Rebbe said.

The Rebbe mentioned polio which broke out 70 years ago, emphasizing: “People are still suffering from it until this very day.”

The Rebbe also encouraged his chassidim to increase their tefillos for the pandemic to end “so it will possible like in the past to live a full Torah life and simcha without any disturbances.”

On Sunday, a special vaccination drive will be held in Kiryat Vihznitz for everyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated.

Last week, the Rebbe instructed that all bochurim over age 16 should be vaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)