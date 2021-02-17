Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Can Non-Vaccinated Avreichim Be Banned From Kollel?

A Rosh Kollel with many branches throughout Israel approached Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, chaver Motetzes Gedolei HaTorah, to ask him a shaila regarding those who choose not to vaccinate, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

This Rav’s Kollelim are very makpid on shemiras sedarim and he told the Rosh Yeshivah with great pain on the tremendous amount of Bittul Torah during the winter zeman due to many avreichim contracting the coronavirus and others being required to enter quarantine.

The Rav wanted to know what he should do ahead of the upcoming summer zeman regarding avreichim who don’t want to vaccinate. Can he require that the avreichim vaccinate as a condition for remaining in the kollel?

HaRav Hirsch immediately paskened that the kollel can permanently ban any avreich who refuses to vaccinate since his refusal can harm others and lead to bittul Torah.

The Rosh Kollel immediately implemented the p’sak and sent a message to his kollelim that any avreich that doesn’t get vaccinated cannot learn in Kollel as of the first day of Nissan.

