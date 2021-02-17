At Least 30 Israeli Children Hospitalized Due To Post-COVID-19 Syndrome

At least 30 Israeli children are currently hospitalized due to post-COVID-19 syndrome (also known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), news reports said on Tuesday.

Three young children are seriously ill and a 14-year-old boy is critically ill, according to a Kan News report.

Doctors are warning parents to be on the alert for symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), including high fever, a rash on the hands or feet, red eyes, and a red or swollen tongue.

A senior doctor in the pediatric ICU at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Dr. Shir Malach, told Kan that post-COVID-19 syndrome has been appearing in children with no pre-existing health issues.

The syndrome, which may appear weeks after the coronavirus infection, can cause inflammation in multiple organs, although most of the reported cases in Israel in the past have been related to heart inflammation and some to liver inflammation.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry instructed hospitals to prepare for an increase in pediatric coronavirus cases ahead of the reopening of the educational system.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)