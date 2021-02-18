Vaccination Nation: 4 Millionth Israeli Vaccinated, 2/3 Of Eligible Israelis Vaccinated

Israel vaccinated its four millionth citizen on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion joining Theodore Slazzen for a photo op at a Leumit Health services clinic in Jerusalem.

Over 2.7 million Israelis have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine.

“I want to appeal the 570,000 people over 50 who haven’t yet been vaccinated,” Netanyahu said after Slazzen was vaccinated. ” Almost 100% of fatalities and severe cases are in this group.

“When you don’t get vaccinated because of this small jab, which is insignificant — in the worst case the side effects are a few hours’ discomfort — you accept the risk of death and severe illness with lifelong effects.”

About 44% of eligible Israelis have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, according to a Channel 12 News report on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported that over 50% of Israelis over the age of 30 have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

There are approximately 1,996,000 eligible Israelis who have not yet received any vaccine dose and 3 million Israelis who aren’t currently eligible to be vaccinated, including children under the age of 16 and those who have already recovered from the coronavirus.

