Israeli Study: Ozone Can Kill COVID On Surfaces

The gas ozone, known as an atmospheric gas that blocks harmful UV rays, can disinfect surfaces contaminated by the coronavirus, according to a recent study by researchers at Tel Aviv University, Bar Ilan University and Azrieli College.

Ozone, which apart from its role in blocking UV rays, is commonly used for its antibacterial and antiviral qualities, was 90% successful at inactivating COVID-19 on surfaces, even in difficult-to-reach places that liquid disinfectants can’t reach, according to the university’s study.

The researchers harnessed the mechanisms through which ozone is used as an oxidant and disinfectant in water and wastewater treatment to kill the coronavirus on surfaces.

“Gaseous ozone is generated from oxygen gas by electrical discharge,” said the head of the study Dr. Ines Zucker. “Now, for the first time, we have managed to prove that it is highly efficient in combating coronavirus as well.”

“Its advantage over common disinfectants (such as alcohol and bleach) is its ability to disinfect objects and aerosols within a room, and not just exposed surfaces, rapidly and with no danger to public health.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters.

