Netanyahu Promises Will Be No Shortage Of Pfizer Vaccines

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised Israelis on Tuesday that there will be no shortage of Pfizer vaccines following reports on Monday that the supply of Pfizer vaccines is dwindling and clinics have been told to prioritize remaining doses for those who already received their first doses.

“I have some important news,” the prime minister said. “I spoke last night with my friend, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and we agreed that there would be a continuous supply of Pfizer vaccines without any shortage,” Netanyahu said. “No shortage, no interruption, no break. Go get vaccinated.”

“We’re also receiving more and more vaccines from Moderna. Go get vaccinated.”

About 4.5 million Israelis have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and over 3 million have received both doses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)