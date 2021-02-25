Mass Purim Party In Tel Aviv: “The Deaths Are On Your Consciences,” Health Minister Says

Hundreds of Israelis participated in a mass Purim party at the Carmel Market in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night, a day ahead of the government-imposed three-day curfew over Purim in order to prevent mass gatherings.

Videos and photos of the party on Israeli media showed large crowds partying in the market, with no social distancing or wearing of masks. Police arrived at the scene and the partyers fled, avoiding fines, but the partyers then resumed the fun at Rothschild Boulevard.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein slammed the party revelers, telling Army Radio on Thursday morning that the future loss of lives and the closing of businesses will be on their consciences. “You see how young people are also becoming seriously ill, how death comes to all ages. Come to your senses! It’s not too late.”

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman also condemned the “outrageous photos of irresponsible mass celebrations and gatherings. The responsibility is in the hands of the public, and it is very unfortunate that this is how they choose to behave these days when the morbidity figures are still high.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)