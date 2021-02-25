Urgent Message from Rav Gamliel: Yerushlayim, We Did Not Forget About You!

Dear Friend,

I know it’s been a long year. A year of tension and uncertainty, of school closures and lockdowns. But here in Yerushalayim, the situation is even more dire. Countless families struggle to put food on the table in the best of times. Now, meeting their children’s basic needs is a seemingly insurmountable task.

With Yom Tom looming, these families are at a loss. How will they buy matzah and wine? Food and clothing?

Ten years ago, we established our local Kupah for Zichron Moshe to assist needy families in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood of Yerushalayim with their Shabbos and Yom Tov expenses.

This year the number of needy families has grown to 600. We need to provide a minimum of $250 for each family so they will be able to put matzah and wine on the table this Pesach.

I echo the words of Esther Hamalkah to rally Klal Yisrael to help: Eichachah u’chal verai’si, b’avdan moladti – How can I sit back as my nation is lost?

Thank you for being there for the yidden in yerushalayim in the past. This year, we need your help more than ever!

In this zchus I bless you with health, wealth, healthy children and parnassah.

Rav Gamliel Rabinovitch

Kupas Zichron Moshe- Yerushalayim

