Israel Launches Electronic Bracelet Pilot Program

Israel launched a pilot program on Monday monitoring returning travelers via an electronic bracelet as an alternative to quarantining in state-run hotels.

About 100 travelers who tested negative for the coronavirus upon arrival in Israel were released to their homes with bracelets.

In order to be monitored via the electronic bracelet, travelers must put down a NIS 1,500 ($453) deposit, Kan News reported.

“Here we go live from Ben Guiron Airport!” Supercom wrote on its Facebook page. “We have just launched our home quarantine solution pilot with the Israeli Ministry of Health!”

SuperCom, a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, IoT and cybersecurity sectors, is providing the technology for the pilot program, consisting of 100 PureHealth units, smartphones and bracelets.

If the pilot program is successful, it will expand, with SuperCom providing thousands of units for a widescale monitoring program.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)