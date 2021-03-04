Israel’s Death Rate Rose By 10% In 2020, Chareidi Sector Worst-Hit

Israel’s death rate rose by about 10% in 2020, according to a report published on Monday.

The report by the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies stated that “although this is a significant increase, it is lower than the increase in other countries,” and lower than could have been predicted to result from the pandemic on the Israeli population.

At the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic hit Israel, Israel’s death rate was at a record-low level, the report said.

The data showed that the Chareidi and Arab populations were hit harder than the general population, resulting “in a more substantial increase in excess mortality.”

Around half of Israelis aged 65 and over who were diagnosed with the coronavirus by mid-October were from the Chareidi sector and the death rate in the Chareidi sector was four times higher than that of the general population although it comprises only 12% of Israel’s population.

The highest mortality rate was recorded during Israel’s second wave, from July to October, with excess mortality reaching 30%, a level not seen since the 1990s.

In summary, although Israel’s rise in excess mortality in 2020 was significant, the Jewish state fared well in comparison to other countries, such as the United States, where the excess mortality rate reached 18%.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)