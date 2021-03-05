“100% Of Seriously Ill Patients Are Unvaccinated,” Israeli Hospital Director Says

The coronavirus ward in Laniado Hospital in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya currently has 31 coronavirus patients, of whom 17 are in serious condition, with six ventilated. The average age of the patients ranges from 45-51.

“One hundred percent of the seriously ill coronavirus patients in Laniado weren’t vaccinated or were vaccinated with only one dose [before they became ill],” said Prof. Tzvi Shimoni, the hospital’s medical director.

“These are patients of varying ages, including young patients. I believe that not getting vaccinated is a real danger to life, especially in the current situation when schools, businesses, and cultural instituations are opening.”

“I see the relatives after their loved ones are hospitalized. They suffer from deep feelings of guilt for not insisting that their relatives be vaccinated.”

“None of us wants to find ourselves standing at the entrance to the coronavirus ward with a relative inside, hovering between life and death. It’s possible to prevent it! Don’t play with the lives of your loved ones!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)