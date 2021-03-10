Hadassah Hospital Furloughs 80 Workers Who Refuse To Vaccinate

Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem placed 80 of its employees who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID on unpaid leave, Haaretz reported on Monday.

The hospital has set up an exemptions committee for employees who have a justified reason for not being vaccinated but these 80 employees, including doctors and nurses and administrative employees, have no medical justification for not being vaccinated, the report said.

Hadassah said that one nurse who refused to be vaccinated was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday night and all her patients, who are children, had to be placed in isolation.

Last week, Hadassah CEO Zeev Rotstein banned medical personnel at the hospital who haven’t been vaccinated from treating patients unless they had a medical justification for not doing so.

“The administration is obliged to inform each and every one of you that the administration can’t provide the unvaccinated public with a working environment that’s protected against the coronavirus,” Rotstein wrote.

Rotstein added that Hadassah “will not provide legal defense or insurance coverage for future lawsuits against a staffer who, by his decision not to be vaccinated, caused direct or indirect harm to anyone.”

Rotstein said earlier this month that the rights of the patients must come before the rights of the employees who refuse vaccination.

Another Haaretz report said the Israeli Medical School Deans Forum announced on Sunday that Israeli medical students and students in other healthcare fields will be prohibited from taking part in clinical training in hospitals and other healthcare settings unless they have been vaccinated against COVID.

Unvaccinated students will also not be allowed to do rounds in hospitals. The Forum has warned that unvaccinated students could miss over a year of schooling.

The dean’s letter follows a Health Ministry directive last week banning unvaccinated students from working with immunosuppressed patients in hospitals or clinics or with coronavirus patients.

“The moment unvaccinated students enter a ward or a clinic, it’s impossible to keep them away from different groups of patients,” said Prof. Ehud Grossman, the dean of Tel Aviv University’s medical school. “That’s not realistic.”

“What this directive means in practice is that an unvaccinated student won’t be able to enter clinical fields,” he added. “The hospitals themselves have already realized this, and many have started to remove unvaccinated students from the wards.”

“People have the right to refuse vaccination and they can’t be forced, but this means there are things they can’t do,” Grossman continued. “When you’re someone who’s supposed to treat patients and you’re unvaccinated, you endanger the patients.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)