Israel Won’t Follow CDC, Vaccinated Israelis Must Still Wear Masks

Israel will not follow the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced on Monday that fully-vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

All Israeli citizens are still required to wear masks in public spaces, without exceptions.

Senior Israeli Heath Ministry officials told Kan that Israel does not yet support the measure as there is still a lack of information on whether those who are vaccinated can still contract the virus and transmit it to others while remaining aysmptomatic.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash told Kan: “For now at least, when we’re not yet aware of how much protection the vaccines provide against transmission, we want to maintain an additional protection factor.”

