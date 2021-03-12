“US, Israel Wants To Avoid Obama-Era Feuds,” US Envoy On Iran Says

US envoy on Iran Robert Malley said that the United States and Israel want to avoid the public feuds over Iran that occurred during the Obama administration, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Malley said that he has already spoken with Israeli officials at length and that the Biden administration is committed to being transparent with Israel.

“We don’t always agree, but the talks are extremely open and positive,” Malley said. “While we may have different interpretations and views as to what happened in 2015–2016, neither of us wishes to repeat it,”

Last week, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said during a briefing with Israeli ambassadors abroad that the US and Israel have agreed to a “no surprises policy” — meaning that the Biden administration is committed to informing Israel of any decision regarding Iran before any action is taken.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu publicly opposed Obama’s efforts to reach an agreement with Iran, culminating in his controversial speech to Congress in 2015.

Israel and the US are holding the first strategic meeting of their newly formed “Strategic Consultative Group” on Thursday via secure video conference, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne confirmed on Wednesday.

The talks are a resumption of the strategic working group on Iran established during Obama’s first term.

