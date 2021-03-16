100,000 Israelis Got 1st Vaccine Dose But Failed To Return For 2nd

About a hundred thousand Israelis who were vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine failed to return for the second dose, Israeli media reported on Motzei Shabbos.

Health Ministry officials told Channel 12 News that they believe some Israelis failed to get the second dose due to suffering side effects from the first dose and others were swayed by “fake news” about the vaccines.

The report said that some medical workers were among those who failed to receive the second vaccine dose but at a lower rate than the general population.

Since well over 5.1 million Israelis have been vaccinated, the 100,000 Israelis who failed to show up for their second shots comprise only 2% of those vaccinated. Over 4.1 million Israelis have received both vaccine doses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)