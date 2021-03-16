Kushner Lauds Biden’s “Smart Diplomatic” Iran Strategy

Former White House adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration’s strategy toward Iran in a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

“The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff,” Kushner stated, explaining that “the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal was a smart diplomatic move.”

“It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future,” Kushner says. “When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused.”

Kushner urged the Biden administration to exercise patience regarding negotiations with Iran in order “to ensure that “any deal include real nuclear inspections and an end to Iran’s funding of foreign militias.”

Kushner also wrote that Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Mauritania are all “on the brink” of reaching peace deals with Israel, urging the Biden administration to taken advantage of “this historic opportunity.”

“The kingdom dipped a toe in the water by granting overflight rights to Israel and, most recently, allowing an Israeli racing team to participate in the Dakar Rally,” Kushner wrote. “The Saudi people are starting to see that Israel is not their enemy. Relations with Israel are in the Saudi national interest and can be achieved if the Biden administration leads.”

“There are also several more countries on the brink of joining the Abraham Accords, including Oman, Qatar and Mauritania,” Kushner stated. “The table is set. If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)