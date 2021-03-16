Kushner Lauds Biden’s “Smart Diplomatic” Iran Strategy

Former White House adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration’s strategy toward Iran in a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.
“The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff,” Kushner stated, explaining that “the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal was a smart diplomatic move.”
“It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future,” Kushner says. “When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused.”
Kushner urged the Biden administration to exercise patience regarding negotiations with Iran in order “to ensure that “any deal include real nuclear inspections and an end to Iran’s funding of foreign militias.”
Kushner also wrote that Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Mauritania are all “on the brink” of reaching peace deals with Israel, urging the Biden administration to taken advantage of “this historic opportunity.”
“The kingdom dipped a toe in the water by granting overflight rights to Israel and, most recently, allowing an Israeli racing team to participate in the Dakar Rally,” Kushner wrote. “The Saudi people are starting to see that Israel is not their enemy. Relations with Israel are in the Saudi national interest and can be achieved if the Biden administration leads.”
“There are also several more countries on the brink of joining the Abraham Accords, including Oman, Qatar and Mauritania,” Kushner stated. “The table is set. If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
If the West stopped propping up “good” Arab dictators, perhaps the Muslim world would not always be fighting to overthrow the dictators and free the populations from essentially being prisoners in their own countries. That’s not to say that when the Muslims succeed, the population gets the freedom they bled and died for. But the fact is that we are partnering with murderers, thieves and criminals, who kill freely to maintain power and steal the state’s money and spend it like it belongs to them. We know they stole it, but we want some, so we pretend not to know how they got it. Business deals, or as Jared calls them, “peace treaties” only lead to rich men getting richer and more, better funded oppression in those Arab countries. Democracy is the only form of government that has a chance of being fair. We should only support democracies.
Kushner assumes they expected the Iranian rejection and were counting on it. That’s a stupid assumption. It’s also a stupid assumption that the Europeans learned a lesson, or even that JCPOA really is dead. On the contrary, the Europeans almost certainly support the Iranian demands and see them as reasonable compensation for the way Trump treated them.
And that’s another stupid assumption. He may have publicly refused, but you can bet that they are privately negotiating, and the deal they come up with will be a huge giveaway.
The only caveat is that Kushner may be trying to manipulate the Biden people, not saying what he really thinks.
markjw, that is very naive, even more so than Kushner. We know what happens when Arabs get true democracy; they elect Moslem Brotherhood governments that are hostile to the USA and Israel. If you didn’t know that before the Iraq “nation building” disaster, that should have taught you it, and the Egyptian “spring” should have confirmed it. So does Algeria. Tunisia may be a counterexample, but let’s see how that goes. Arabs are not suited for democracy, so we need to support dictators who will support us. That’s what we should have done in Iraq, and it’s what the experts advocated all along, but the neocons in the W administration thought they knew better.