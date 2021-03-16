Netanyahu: “There Are 4 More Peace Deals On The Way”

Israel is on the brink of reaching peace deals with four more countries, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Ynet on Tuesday.

“There are four more peace agreements on the way,” Netanyahu said, holding up four fingers. “And the people come to us because they know that this is the real thing.”

The prime minister added that he received a phone call from a leader in the region on Monday night and they engaged in a 45-minute conversation.

Netanyahu’s statement about four potential peace deals corresponds with a statement by former White House adviser Jared Kushner in a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

“There are also several more countries on the brink of joining the Abraham Accords, including Oman, Qatar and Mauritania,” Kushner stated. “The table is set. If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)