Tragedy In Israel: R’ Meir Fein, 23, Who Collapsed After Purim, Passes Away

A terrible tragedy occurred in Israel on Wednesday with the news of the passing of Reb Meir Fein, z’l, at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem at the age of 23, less than a year after his wedding.

The niftar is the great-grandson of Rosh Yeshivas Torah V’Daas in New York, HaRav Reuven Fein, z’t, and HaRav Shlomo Zalman Sonnenfeld, z’tl.

The niftar was hospitalized in critical condition after being found unconscious on Friday night hours after drinking alcohol earlier in the day on Purim and a few weeks after recovering from the coronavirus.

However, according to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, Meir drank only a moderate amount of alcohol on Purim 12 hours before he collapsed.

According to doctors, he may have suffered a post-coronavirus heart attack, exacerbated by his drinking. He had celebrated Purim on Friday in Bnei Brak, where he resided, and then traveled to his parents’ home in Ramot before Shabbos, where the incident occurred.

R’ Meir, z’l, was born and grew up in Ramot. His father, Rav Mordechai Fein, is a Mashgiach in Yeshivas Ziv Yisrael in Nachlaot, and his grandfather, Rav Shabtai Fein is a Rosh Mesivta in Yeshivas Tiferes HaTalmud.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

