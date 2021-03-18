Israel’s Serious Cases Drop To Under 600, Virus Rate Lowest Since October

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in Israel has dropped to under 600 for the first time since December 25.

Israel’s basic reproduction or R number, how many people each carrier infects, was only 0.7 on Wednesday, the lowest figure since October, and an indication that the spread of the coronavirus is receding despite the reopening of Israel’s economy.

The Health Ministry reported 1,472 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, with tests showing a positivity rate of only 2.1%, the lowest rate since December 1.

Over half of the new cases were diagnosed in Israelis under the age of 19.

There are currently 578 seriously ill patients, of whom 270 are in critical condition, and 202 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 6,051.

