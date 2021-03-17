Vaccinating Pregnant Women Protects Their Babies, Israeli Study Shows

Women who are vaccinated against the coronavirus during pregnancy pass COVID antibodies to their babies, a study by researchers at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem shows.

A study of women who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccines during their third trimester of pregnancy found that the women and their newborns had similar antibody levels, as mothers transferred their antibodies to their babies via placental transfer.

“Our findings highlight that vaccination of pregnant women may provide maternal and neonatal protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the researchers wrote

The study, the largest of its kind to date, is drawing considerable international interest, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The study was small, evaluating only 20 women and their newborns, and has not yet been peer-reviewed so further research is needed. The authors of the study noted that further research is also needed to evaluate the effect of vaccination at various stages of pregnancy as well as the safety and efficacy of other available vaccines.

A US study published last week, which has also not yet been peer-reviewed, found that pregnant women vaccinated with mRNA coronavirus vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, transferred antibodies to their babies via the placenta or breastmilk.

Pfizer stated last month that it has initiated an international study involving 4,000 volunteers on the safety and efficacy of their vaccines in pregnant women.

An Israeli study published earlier this month found that nursing mothers who were vaccinated against COVID-19 transfer coronavirus antibodies to their babies through their breastmilk.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)