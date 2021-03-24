1st Since December: Israel’s Seriously Ill Patients Fall Below 500

As Israelis stream to the polls on Tuesday, the coronavirus situation in the country continues to dramatically improve, with the number of seriously ill patients falling below 500 for the first time since December.

The Health Ministry confirmed 942 new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, with tests showing a positivity rate of only 1.6%. The basic reproduction or R number has decreased to 0.6.

There are currently 499 seriously ill virus patients, including 255 in critical condition. The death toll has risen to 6,114.

Over 5.1 Israelis have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine (55.80% of the population), and over 4.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

