At Chesed24/7 Pesach Preparations Are In Full Swing

With the imminent arrival of Yom Tov, Chesed 24/7 is working around the clock to make sure Cholei Yisroel and their families will be taken care of in the hospital. Chesed 24/7 Hospitality Rooms have been scoured and outfitted with new oven warmers and urns (Chesed 24/7 brings in special appliances dedicated only for Pesach use). The rooms are fully stocked with kosher l’Pesach food and beverages, along with matzah, Seder plates, and Haggadahs to provide for all those who will need to stay in the hospitals over Yom Tov.

Chesed 24/7 has prepared hundreds of care packages with matzah and non-perishable foods that will be available on Hatzala ambulances for patients being rushed to the hospital, who often have no time to grab food to take along. There will be full Yom Tov meals delivered to the hospitals on Erev Shabbos, and then again on the first day of Yom Tov. Meals can be ordered by calling Chesed 24/7, with extras being placed in the Chesed 24/7 rooms for emergency patient arrivals on Yom Tov

Chesed 24/7 was founded on the principle that the world is held together by acts of human kindness.