Revealed: Sara Netanyahu’s Life Was At Risk

Two weeks ago, Israeli media outlets reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara was hospitalized after she “felt ill.” Later it was reported she underwent an appendectomy and about a week later, it was reported that she was released from the hospital.

It was revealed on Thursday that her condition was much more serious than what was reported. She had been rushed to the hospital in serious condition and if she had arrived at the hospital even a bit later, her life may not have been saved, Arutz Sheva reported.

The prompt and thorough care the prime minister’s wife received at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital stabilized her condition and led to her full recovery.

The report added that Netanyahu had hinted that his wife’s operation had not been a simple one. “When it is discovered in time, it is a minor operation, when it is discovered late – it is a real danger,” Netanyahu said.

While his wife was in the hospital, the prime minister, who was campaigning throughout the country ahead of the election, made a historic visit to Meron, where he davened for his wife’s recovery, among other things.

Netanyahu’s son Yair davened for his mother’s recovery at Kever Shmuel HaNavi in Jerusalem.

