Sabra Recalling Hummus Over Salmonella Risk

Sabra Dipping Company, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is recalling more than 2,000 cases of its hummus over the risk of salmonella.

The company said the recall was voluntary and focused on 2,100 cases that were distributed in 16 states.

“The recall is limited to 1 [stock-keeping unit] of 10 oz Classic Hummus produced on Friday, February 10, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 12:00 midnight with a ‘Best Before’ date of April 26,” the announcement states.

The cases were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The FDA discovered the risk of salmonella during a routine screening of one tub of the hummus, officials said.

“No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall,” the statement added.

