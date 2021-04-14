Man Indicted For Attacking Chareidi Man Davening In Outside Minyan in Ma’aleh Efraim

The police filed a letter of indictment against a man who is suspected of hitting an Avreich who held a minyan in a public space. The suspected assailant complained that the Avreich was infecting others with COVID by holding the minyan.

Many Chareidim have faced both verbal and physical abuse over the past year as claims were made that they were responsible for spreading the virus. While none of these cases has ever come down to a criminal case being decided against the assailants thus far, it appears that the first such instance will indeed take place.

The Chareidi man who was struck was identified as Menachem Mendel Shiffman, and the incident took place on Shabbos of March 21st in Ma’aleh Efraim.

The suspected assailant is accused of cursing and hitting Shiffman, who, as a result of the attack, sustained a swollen and bloody nose. Shiffman then went to the home of the Rabbi and Rebbetzin of the yishuv and received initial medical care.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)