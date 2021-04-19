Israel Slams “Total US Capitulation” In Nuclear Talks With Iran

Anonymous Israeli officials conveyed dismay over what they termed “complete American capitulation” in the ongoing talks in Vienna with Iran on resuming the 2015 nuclear deal, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.

Israel has received information that the six world powers, the United States, China, Russia, Great Britain, France and Germany, are close to signing a deal with Iran on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran will not even be required to destroy the new advanced centrifuges it built and will merely have to “disconnect” them. Other violations of the original deal that are difficult to reverse will also be ignored.

Furthermore, the US has accepted in principle Iran’s demand for compensation over the economic damage it suffered as a result of the Trump administration withdrawing from the deal.

The Israeli officials said that the US promise to reach a stronger nuclear deal in the future is not realistic.

“Maybe the Americans want to believe they will get a better deal down the road,” one of the Israeli officials said, “but the moment they return to the original agreement they lose all leverage with Iran, which has no interest whatsoever in altering it. This promise is either a lie or pretending to be naive.”

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said that the willingness to rejoin the nuclear deal is “detached from every intelligence assessment and past experience, based on Iran’s systematic deception and lies while striving to acquire a nuclear weapon. Particularly galling is that the countries pursuing the nuclear deal are ignoring Iran’s widespread funding of terrorist organizations in several countries in the Middle East, about which can only be said that those who lie down with dogs shouldn’t be surprised when they get up with fleas. Israel will remain committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in every possible way.”

Israel’s high-level security cabinet is expected to convene on Sunday to discuss the escalating tension between Iran, Israel, and the US.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)