MDA Calls To The Public To Donate Blood

Maged David Adom is calling the Israeli public to donate blood due to a decreasing supply in Israel’s blood reserves. Donations from those with blood type O are especially needed.

Each blood donation can save the lives of three patients in need of blood transfusions.

“In order for us to continue to help save lives and provide everyone with the care and assistance they need, I call on the public to come to the donation centers and donate blood,” said MDA Director-General Eli Bin.

“The sick and injured need blood for life-saving treatments,” said MDA’s deputy director-general of Blood Services, Prof. Eilat Shinar. “In order to maintain the required blood supply, we need at least 1,000 donors every day. We ask anyone who can to come to one of MDA’s fundraisers and donate blood to save lives.”

Further information can be found at http://www.mdais.org/dam or by calling 03-9101101.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)