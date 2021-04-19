Iranian Mastermind Of Argentine Jewish Center Attack Dies Suddenly

Iran’s Quds Force deputy commander has died of a heart attack, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, who died at 65, served as deputy commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The unit directs foreign terror groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, and Hejazi frequently traveled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

Hejazi was one of the key planners of the 1994 bombing at the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in which 85 people were killed.

In 2011, Hejazi’s name was added to the sanctions list of the Council of the European Union for his role in the crackdown protests following the 2009 win of former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Opposition groups claimed the election results were rigged and took to the streets in protest.

In 2019, Hejazi was named by Israel as the official responsible for the Iranian initiative to manufacture precision-guided missiles for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Born in 1956 in the city of Isfahan, Hejazi joined the Guard after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He worked directly under Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani until the latter was assassinated by the US last April.

Following Soleimani’s death, Hejazi took over the position of deputy commander of the Quds Force.

Some say that the circumstances of Hejazi’s death seem suspicious:

#Iran's Quds Force deputy commander Mohammad Hejazi dies from heart attack 'His death seems suspicious because the regime has provided different accounts of his death,' @KasraAarabi Iran Analyst @InstituteGC tells @davidmatlin pic.twitter.com/lOelohQxI0 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 19, 2021

