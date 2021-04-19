Israel Hit By 1st Heat Wave, Temperatures Reach 107°F

A heatwave began in Israel on Shabbos, reaching its peak on Monday, with heavy heat prevailing throughout most parts of the country, ranging from 95°F (35°C) to 107°F (42°C).

The heavy heat is accompanied by harsh winds, especially in the mountainous and inland regions.

The heatwave will end on Tuesday with a significant drop in temperature. However, temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will remain higher than seasonal averages.

Magen David Adom has called to the public to take proper precautions during the heatwave, including avoiding direct exposure to the sun, drinking large amounts of water, avoiding unnecessary physical exertion during the hottest time of the day, and staying in air-conditioned and shady places as much as possible.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services has also called on the public to refrain from taking long hikes as well as to scrupulously avoid lighting fires in open areas.

