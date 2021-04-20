Arabs Hurls Rocks At Bus On Har HaZeisim, Injuring Passenger

The wave of violent incidents perpetrated by Arabs against religious Jews continues and on Monday afternoon, Arabs threw rocks at a bus with Chareidi passengers returning from Har Hazeisim.

The rock shattered a window and one of the passengers, a woman about 70, was injured and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, she was only lightly injured.

“They threw a large rock at us,” one of the passengers said. “The stone smashed into the bus and miraculously there was no passenger on the seat where it landed but it injured an elderly’s woman leg. It was a huge and sharp stone.”

The passengers were on the way back from visiting the kever of a relative following the end of shiva.

The police issued a statement that “police forces, including Border Police officers, are carrying out searches in order to locate the suspects.”

“In recent days, we’re hearing about many incidents of serious anti-Semitic attacks in Jerusalem and other parts of Israel – from the north until Yafo,” said Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid organization. “We’re making an effort to legally prosecute the Arabs through criminal and civil lawsuits against every anti-Semitic action.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)