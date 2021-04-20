“US Must Restrict Aid To Israel” – Sanders, Warren Tell J Street

Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) both called for restricting military aid to Israel during their recorded talks at the J Street lobby’s virtual national conference on Monday.

“We should talk about the elephant in the room—America’s military assistance to Israel,” Warren said. “If we’re serious about arresting settlement expansion and helping move the parties to a two-state solution, then it would be iresponsible not to consider all of the tools we have at our disposal.”

“One of those is restricting military aid from being used in the ‘occupied territories.’ By continuing to provide military aid without restriction we provide no incentive for Israel to adjust course.”

“We must be willing to say loudly and clearly,” Sanders said. “The occupation must end.”

“I strongly believe that we must also be willing to bring real pressure to bear, including restricting US aid, in response to moves by either side that undermine the chances for peace.”

“The truth is that the United States gives an enormous amount of military aid to Israel. It also provides some humanitarian and economic aid to the Palestinians. It is totally appropriate for the United States to say what that aid may and may not be used for,” Sanders asserted.

The Republican Jewish Committee responded with disgust to Warren’s statements.

“To advocate, as Sen. Warren does, that the US pressure Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians while the Palestinian Authority condemns Israel’s existence, incites violence against Israel and Jews everywhere, and continues its ‘Pay for Slay’ salaries to terrorists and their families, is disgusting,” RJC executive director Matt Brooks stated.

"We must be willing to say loudly and clearly: The occupation must end."

– @SenSanders at #JStreet21 pic.twitter.com/Rh2CL2Dl86 — J Street (@jstreetdotorg) April 20, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)