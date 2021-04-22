Netanyahu: Israel Preparing For New Vaccination Drive In 6 Months

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced in a press briefing on Tuesday that Israel is preparing for a new vaccination drive in six months that will most likely include children.

“Prepare your shoulders and kids,” he said, assuming that the vaccines will be approved for children by then.

Last week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that it’s likely a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be necessary between six and twelve months after getting the first vaccine, and annually after that.

Netanyahu’s comments followed his announcement on Monday that Israel signed an agreement with Pfizer and Moderna for the purchase of millions of additional coronavirus vaccine doses for 2022.

The prime minister added that the government is preparing a tender for the establishment of a vaccine plant in Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)