Agudath Israel Asks The Supreme Court To Protect The Independent Operations Of Religious Institutions

In an amicus curiae (“friend of the court”) brief filed today with the United States Supreme Court, Agudath Israel of America, joined by Torah Umesorah, urged the Court to provide religious entities broad protection in employment decisions.

The amicus brief addresses the Supreme Court doctrine known as the “ministerial exception,” which exempts religious organizations from lawsuits brought against them by employees who were terminated from jobs as religious functionaries in such organizations.

The brief argues that the same standard should apply to both the religious organization that directly hired the employee, and “affiliated religious organizations.”

The case, North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention V. Will McRaney, will give the Supreme Court an opportunity to clarify the scope of the ministerial exception, and could have significant ramifications for religious institutions across the United States.

Agudath Israel thanks the attorneys at the Washington D.C. law firm of Paul Hastings who researched and drafted this important amicus curiae brief, in particular, Igor Timofeyev, Counsel of Record, and those who assisted him.