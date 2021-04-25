37 Rockets Hit Israel: “Prepare For Any Scenario In Gaza,” Netanyahu Says

Following the firing of 36 rockets from the Gaza Strip overnight Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said to prepare for “any scenario” from the Gaza Strip.

Another rocket was fired on Motzei Shabbos, triggering sirens in Sderot and nearby communities. The projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Netanyahu convened the security cabinet for an emergency meeting in the wake of the escalation on the southern border as well as the situation in Jerusalem, as clashes between Arab rioters and police continue.

“I ordered preparations for every scenario,” Netanyahu said after the meeting.

Video of the rocket launch from Gaza towards Sderot a short while ago pic.twitter.com/EC8TGpKe2I — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 24, 2021

A situational assessment also place at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“In assessing the situation, the chief of staff ordered a series of possible steps, responses and assessments for escalation,” the IDF said in a statement.

The statement continued by saying that IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has postponed his trip to the United States in light of the situation.

The escalation overnight Friday night was the most serious cross-border attack from the Strip in months, with sirens blaring in numerous southern communities, sending residents running to bomb shelters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported but the rockets caused damage in a number of areas.

נפילה שניה הלילה באחד היישובים באשכול. נזק גדול לכלי חקלאי ולמבנה. pic.twitter.com/hjPPWNghtu — almog boker (@bokeralmog) April 24, 2021

Six of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The IDF struck Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip early Shabbos morning in response.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)