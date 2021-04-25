Chareidi Couple Attacked By Arabs On Friday Night In French Hill

A Chareidi couple took a Friday night stroll after the meal in the Jerusalem neighborhood of French Hill and were accosted by Arabs, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The Arabs beat up the husband, kicking him, punching him and spitting at him.

Unfortunately, this was only one of many Arab attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend, on Friday and Shabbos. A young woman walking her dog was thrown to the ground and kicked over and over.

In another incident on Bar-Lev Street, an Arab attacked two Jews, leaving them with wounds. One of the Jews had a gun and turned around and subdued his attacker. But then other Arabs began to gather and the Jews fled the scene.

היהודי נדקר ע"י ערבי בפנים,

למזלו היה לו אקדח, הוא תפס את הערבי וחיכה עד שכוחות משטרה יעצרו אותו. (רץ ברשתות הערביות) pic.twitter.com/ghJkuBiQTJ — חרדים10 (@charedim10) April 24, 2021

In another incident, Arabs attacked a Jew on Shimon HaTzaddik street in Jerusalem, while screaming: “He’s a Jews! He’s a Jew!. A video of the incident was then posted on social media.

"הוא יהודי, הוא יהודי!": בתיעוד שהופץ ברשתות הפלסטיניות נראים צעירים ערבים תוקפים באלימות גבר יהודי בשכונת שיח' ג'ראח בירושלים. המשטרה חוקרת את האירוע@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/0rj22f3dtg — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 24, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)